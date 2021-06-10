Vergil Ortiz-Egidijus Kavaliauskas, on August 14

The american Vergil ortiz (17-0, 17 KO) will face, in all probability, the Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KO) next Saturday, August 14 in the United States, in a place yet to be confirmed.

The fight, still far from being confirmed, has been closed for a few hours, although it had been in negotiations for weeks, Golden Boy Promotions sources informed ESPABOX. It would be the continuation of the new normal for Óscar de la Hoya’s company, which would have a good gala every month. Thus, in June we will see Jaime Munguía against Kamil Szeremeta next week, after the problems derived with other rivals proposed for the former super welterweight world champion, Maciej Sulecki and D’Mitrius Ballard.

Later, on July 9, a double poster with «Zurdo» Ramírez against Sullivan Barrera and JoJo Díaz against «Abejón» Fortuna will be a more than interesting show.

Both fighters are ranked in the top five in welterweight for the WBO, with Ortiz number one. For this reason, the fight is a World Cup final tie to face the champion, Terence Crawford (if Top Rank ever takes him into the ring in the future, of course). The only defeat for the European was precisely in a World Cup fight against “Bud” Crawford.

Ortiz, 23, received ESPABOX a few months ago, telling us about his present and future plans.