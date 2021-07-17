Verdolagas provide vitamins A, B and C, in addition to Omega-3

The purslane of the species Portulaca oleracea L., it is one of the edible succulents of important consumption in our country, mainly in stews in green tomato sauce, chili and meat, its growth extends throughout the Mexican territory.

This herbaceous plant grows on average 15 to 50 cm longIt is soft, fleshy, juicy and with an acid flavor.

It develops in humid places like the banks of the rivers or the banks of the roads; it spreads easily, covering a lot of space, this peculiarity gave rise to the popular expression “it spreads like purslane”, which is used when someone tries to cover many things at once.

On the other hand, despite the high productive potential, its precocity, rusticity, and the efficient use of time and space that purslane presents as a small-area crop, as well as the ancient culture of consumption as a vegetable among the Mexican population from the center of the country, its demand is not proportional to its benefits, however, it is expected that by making known the great benefits that it brings to the nutrition of our body, its consumption will grow and rejoin our diet.

Among the benefits of purslane we find that:

Contains Omega-3 acid, more than any vegetable.

Provides vitamin A, B and C.

Provides magnesium, calcium, potassium and iron.

Helps against constipation and inflammation of the urinary tract.

In Mexico There are two well-defined regions that produce purslane as a vegetable.: the chinampera region of Xochimilco and that of Cuautla, Morelos, the latter, generates 40 percent of the national production of purslane: 2,225 tons. Baja California and the Mexico state They also produce purslane, together in 2019, they totaled 1,225 tons.

A total of 421 hectares is destined to the cultivation of purslane in four states, the production value of this agricultural good was -in 2019- 26 million 361 thousand pesos.

In addition to the forms of preparation with which we are familiar, we find some proposals, coming from the producers themselves and from some chefs interested in increasing the consumption of purslane:

Fresh purslane water

Purslane mole

Purslane with guajillo chili and shrimp

Purslane pastes.

