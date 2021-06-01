Verdict of the king of cachopo, César Román, live

The nine members of the Popular jury that they have followed in Section 26 of the Provincial Court of Madrid the oral hearing of the trial for the so-called case ‘King of Cachopo’, They will deliver their verdict this afternoon starting at 7:30 p.m., in a public appearance that can be followed in the following video:

In dubio pro reo: the doubts he wields to avoid being found guilty



In dubio pro reo It is one of the fundamental principles of criminal law, which states that doubt will always benefit the accused. In the event that there were doubts that César Román, the King of Cachopo, had killed and dismembered his girlfriend Heidi Paz, the accused could not be found guilty based on simple suspicions. If there is no strong evidence, you will have to be found not guilty. KEEP READING.