Verdasco wins again 210 days later and goes to the second round of Belgrade

Updated 05/24/2021 – 19:26

Fernando Verdasco, that last November his right knee was operated, already sees the light at the end of the tunnel. The madrileo, that last week I left the world ‘top 100’ for the first time since March 1, 2004, has passed this Monday to the second round of the Belgrade tournament.

His victim has been the Frenchman Lucas Pouille, with a score of 7-5 and 6-2. Pouille is another tennis player who does not leave behind his physical problems. The last of them at the elbow, who had not allowed him to play since the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters.

Verdasco, currently in position 107 of the ATP ranking, released their victories box this season after four defeats to the first, highly conditioned by their short preparation, at the TMS in Miami with Bjorn Fratangelo, in Estoril against Albert Ramos, against Cristian Garn at the Mutua Madrid Open and Ilya Ivashka in Geneva.

To find your last triumph had to go back to October 26 at the Open 250 Nur-Sultan against the Australian James Duckworth.

In the second round of Belgrade they will be seen with the also French Adrian Mannarino, 36 of the lists and fourth seeded of the table.

The 37-year-old pupil of Rubn Ramrez and Quino Muoz will play next week at Roland Garros, contest from which he was disqualified in the last edition by testing positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Paris and without the possibility of doing a subsequent test.

The organization has changed the protocols and this time will allow a second test at 24 hours. And it is that Madrid had remains of the disease that had happened in August and, therefore, had antibodies.