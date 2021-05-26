Verdasco beats Mannarino and places himself in the quarterfinals

05/25/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Verdasco added to the French Adrian mannarino their second victory of the year, 7-6 (4) and 6-0), to reach the quarterfinals of the Belgrade tournament.

The 37-year-old from Madrid, who is playing his fifth competition in 2021 in the Serbian capital, got his first win since October 2020 on Monday by beating the Frenchman Lucas pouille. Now, he expands the list of games won after beating Mannarino by an hour and a half, with whom he faced for the fifth time with distribution of victories between them.

Verdasco, who will once again be among the top hundred of the circuit, had a promising start (4-0) and remained firm despite the reaction of Mannarino, thirty-sixth of the ATP ranking. He tied the first sleeve in the tiebreaker and then maintained his good level while his rival declined.

Fernando Verdasco will face Serbian Alex Molcan in the quarterfinals, who overwhelmed his compatriot Pedja Krstin, guest of the tournament, by a double 6-0.

The day was completed with the victory of Federico Cuevas against the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas (6-3 and 6-2) to become the rival of the world’s number one and first favorite, Novak Djokovic that in his staging in the tournament he beat the German Mats Moraing by 6-2 and 7-6 (4).