In the midst of the stoppage of football due to the coronavirus, Palmeiras recalled a gala performance by Rivaldo in the historic campaign for the 1996 São Paulo title. o União São João de Araras, at Palestra Itália, under the command of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

The match was valid for the second round of the State, which would be won by Verdão. The club had already won the first and, therefore, won the tournament without the need for finals, accumulating 102 goals scored. On that April 18, 1996, Rivaldo opened the scoring and Muller made it 2-0 in the first half. After the break, Luizão scored one and Rivaldo completed the rout (see form below).

Rivaldo was the great name of the rout over União São João de Araras, exactly 24 years ago (ORLANDO KISSNER / AE)

Check out the Palmeiras publication, remembering a victory of 24 years ago:

Check the technical data of the match played on April 18, 1996:

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 5 X 0 UNION SÃO JOÃO DE ARARAS

Place: Lecture Italy, São Paulo (SP)

Date: 4/18/1996

Referee: Leo Feldman (RJ)

Audience / Income: 9,540 paying / R $ 111,470.00

Yellow cards: Cléber, Amaral, Rivaldo, Cafu, Ósio and Luizão (PAL); Robinho and Marcelo Lopes (USJ)

Red card: Celso (USJ)

Goals: Rivaldo (18 ‘/ 1 st) (1-0) and Muller (34’ / 1 st) (2-0); Luizão (15 / 2ºT) (3-0), Rivaldo (18 ‘/ 2ºT) (4-0) and Rivaldo (28’ / 2ºT) (5-0)

PALM TREES: Velloso; Cafu, Sandro Blum, Cléber (Cláudio) and Júnior (Galeano); Amaral (Ósio), Flávio Conceição, Elivélton and Rivaldo; Muller and Luizão. Coach: Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

UNION SÃO JOÃO: Adinan; Luciano Baiano, Lica, Luciano Guerra and Pedrinho; Marcelo Lopes, Celso, Rogério and Cleomar (Fabrício); Valdo (Silvinho) and Robinho (Reinaldo). Coach: Plein.

