Veracruz launches decree ‘Do not make waves, avoid the third’ by covid

VERACRUZ

Given the increase in cases of covid-19, the Government of Veracruz published a decree in the Official Gazette called “Do not make waves, avoid the third”, aimed at youth to stop contagions.

The decree seeks to implement restrictions from June 22 to 28 and the objective is to return to the green epidemiological traffic light, which is medium risk.

In a conference, Governor Cuitláhuac García announced this measure.

Therefore, do not make waves, stay at home, do not attend parties, pachangas, hold on for a little while, in another week you will be able, with the sanitary measures, to enjoy the holidays, we want the restrictions to be strictly green ” , He said.

He asked to participate in the economic reactivation of the region, for which he recommended that the population of the municipalities with a green traffic light, which will have recreational shows, go observing the sanitary measures.

