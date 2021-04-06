Veracode launches a technology alliance program

Expands partner ecosystem by making it easy to deliver secure software at scale

Veracode, the world’s largest provider of application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced the launch of the Veracode Technology Alliance Program (TAP), which makes it easier for organizations to implement, manage and scale their software security programs , reducing friction and speeding up time to market. The program, which already incorporates a dozen vendors, including Accurics, Imperva®, ServiceNow and ThreadFix, offers extensive access to products, a set of API-enabled developer tools, technical validation and joint marketing opportunities.

“Our new TAP program is an important component of our strategy to expand the power of Veracode through a diverse network of strategic partners, technical alliances and integrations with technology providers throughout the software supply chain,” said Ian McLeod , Veracode Product Manager. “The program aims to optimize how adjacent technology vendors can leverage our solutions to deliver integrated experiences, making it easier for our common customers to code security into their development processes and deliver secure software with greater speed.”

The new program complements and extends Veracode’s vast technology ecosystem that incorporates strategic alliances with leading cloud platforms and integrations with dozens of DevOps providers. Members of the Veracode Technology Alliance Program will provide their clients with a structured framework to provide secure software at scale, modernize their environments with SaaS-based software security, and cost-effectively demonstrate the obvious business value of secure coding.

“Modern business applications are more complex than ever, and even in the most rigorous software development life cycle (SDLC), the complexity of development means that vulnerabilities will add to it,” said Micheal McCollough, Imperva’s Global Vice President of Strategic Growth. “As part of the Veracode Technology Alliance Program, we are able to provide solutions to customers that protect the software supply chain and data from the most sophisticated cyberattacks that businesses face today.”

