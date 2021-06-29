Vera Zvonareva snatches the place of the thirty-second finals from Marie Bouzkova

06/29/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

Vera Zvonareva, Russian, number 96 in the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 7-5 and 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova, Czech tennis player, number 52 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The statistics show that Zvonareva managed to break the serve 5 times to her opponent, obtained 63% of the first service, committed 7 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for the Czech, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 69% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 54% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the final thirty-second of the competition, which will conclude with the confrontation between the Russian and the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 and seeded number 7.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 players participate in the championship and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and those invited.