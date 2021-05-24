Vera Zvonareva defeats Francesca Jones in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 17:00 CEST

Vera Zvonareva, Russian, number 96 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and eleven minutes to the British player Francesca Jones, number 186 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.