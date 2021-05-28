Vera Wang surprises on Instagram by wearing an appearance of 20 to 71 years



Vera Wang has her fans going crazy on social media because of how young and radiant she looks.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Vera Wang, one of the most famous fashion designers, She has surprised everyone by her posts on Instagram where, in addition to showing part of her work, she shows that the years have not passed through her.

Age is just a number. This is the conclusion that some users have reached after stalking the designer’s profile. Vera Wang is 71, but looks like she’s 20.

“She has the body of a 15-year-old teenager”, “I need to know what you wear on your skin”, are the type of comments that the woman of seven decades receives daily from the half million followers she has on the platform.

Her most famous photograph is the one in which she poses in an orange top, sunglasses, and white shorts; however, no matter what you wear, your face and figure are still the main focus of attention in each of your images.

It is incredible that at his age he looks like a body that is the envy of more than one, since his smooth skin and that impact silhouette makes anything look good, even the most basic outfit makes him shine.

Some praise their genes and they probably have something to do with it. But really when it comes to age, beyond a number, attitude and how you feel, is the only thing that matters.

No doubt the designer of the most iconic wedding dresses In recent years it has the networks in an uproar, as it should be noted that next month it will be another year and it seems that the only thing that increases in it is its beauty and youth.