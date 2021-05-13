Vera Wang shares a new photo and checks again that she does not age

Josephine, Vera and Cecilia appear posing in completely black looks with details of transparencies and if it weren’t for the fact that we know they are his daughters, we would think that all three are sisters.

“February 2017. Les Invalides. Paris. One of my highlights … and so proud to have my beautiful daughters by my side … Josephine Heloise and Cecilia Sloane … awards only mean something with the love and support of family and those you love. .. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY everyone 🙏 ”, wrote the designer about the caption.