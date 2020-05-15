Vera Wang It has become one of the great references of current fashion after its designs and models gained momentum in the global industry. Various of his projects have been worn by stars and celebrities at different events, reason why it gained popularity among fans of this theme.

Wang, with a long history in this sector, has promoted his work after dressing and designing for celebrities like Ivanka Trump, Ariana Grande, Elisabeth Moss and Keira knightley, who attend red carpets, interviews and important ceremonies with their clothes.

Also read:

However, it recently became a trend on digital platforms due to a series of content that it has published in its official accounts, where shows how confinement happens due to the pandemic that hit human beings.

On this occasion, the designer has exchanged paper and has become the model for her own creations, which is why He has left behind a statuesque figure that has aroused curiosity among his faithful followers.

On his official Instagram account, Wang has exposed some of the ideas that have emerged in this isolation season, and he has done so through his silhouette. However, the detail that has astonished thousands of Internet users is that The designer is close to turning 71 years old and does not appear in any way.

Users of the social network have not stopped praising and highlighting how well-preserved the fashion star looks at this age and refer to some secret you must have to maintain this youthful image. Some of his fans claim that it could be the closest thing to the famous saying: ‘Eternal Youth’.

It may interest you: Messi, Ricky Martin and other celebrities star in new Resident video clip

Given the uproar that this issue generated on these platforms, since their photos went viral, Vera Wang herself decided to break her silence and respond to the comments she received in its content.

The creator and artist assured that the only secret he had regarding his physical appearance was that of the good genetics of his family. However, he took the opportunity to give tips that help preserve and take care of the body’s health.

First of all, the celebrity claimed the best is “Sleep, work, not sunbathe and drink a cocktail made with vodka.”

.