Vera Wang is an influencer in her 70s and looks impressive | AP

Known for her exquisite wedding dresses, the designer Vera Wang She has become an influencer on Instagram to her magnificent 70 years old because it also sports an impressive figure.

Native to Nueva York, United Statess Vera Wang was born on June 27, 1949, comes from a wealthy family of Chinese origin.

Thanks to the education that was given to him due to his social status, he acquired an exquisite taste for fashion, as a young man he had the opportunity to attend several fashion shows in Paris France.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner in a tiny bra shows off her attributes

Currently due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus we have to be in confinements which Wang He has made the most of it as he has dedicated himself to sharing photographs where he models his designs becoming an influencer, however it is his figure that has drawn even more attention in networks because he looks phenomenal.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Although in your account you only have past two million followers we believe that because many women and even young girls They want to replicate their photos and designs, their number of fans will be increasing soon, as it seems that it has become an incluencer in the application.

Maybe you did not know this information but for 16 years she was editor of the internationally known magazine Vogue, later worked in Ralf Lauen and although she was already immersed in the world of fashion, little by little she started her own workshop.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Its names are its own brand which also expanded not only in fashion but also in the fragrance, jewelry, glasses, shoes and even kitchen utensils industry, thus forming a whole empire.

Perhaps you recognize her even more for her work as a designer of wedding dresses since she has had the opportunity to dress large celebrities, among which are Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Uma Thurman, among others.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Wearing a designer dress is an honor, if you ever saw the movie « War of brides » Kate Hudson’s character mentions « You do not adapt a Vera Wang you adapt to the dress » making reference that the designer’s dresses cannot be modified.

Read also: Prince Harry back in the UK, was caught at an airport near London