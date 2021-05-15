Vera receives the UD Guide in his fiefdom

05/15/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face the Vera Yet the Guide in the New Salvador Ledesma.

The Vera comes to the fourth match with the intention of improving his performance in the tournament after signing a draw against him Villa Santa Brígida in his last game. Since the start of the season, the locals have won in one of the two games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 28 goals in favor and 27 against.

On the visitors’ side, the UD Guide managed to defeat the Athletic Tacoronte 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Robert, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Vera. To date, of the three matches that the UD Guide In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won two of them with 22 goals for and 31 against.

As a local, the Vera He knew how to defend himself in his stadium in his only match played in the Second Phase of the Third Division at home. Outside the home, the UD Guide failed to win on their only date away from home.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of eight points with respect to the Vera. The team of Adonay Martin he ranks second with 33 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors have 25 points and occupy the fourth position in the competition.