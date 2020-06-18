Singer Vera Lynn, beloved for her performances for British troops during World War II and nicknamed « the girlfriend of the Armed Forces, » has died at 103 years of age, her family reported in a statement Thursday.

The artist, remembered for topics such as « We will meet again » or « The white cliffs of Dover », lived in the town of Ditchling, east of the English county of Sussex, and died « accompanied by her closest relatives, » explained the note.

In one of her last public appearances, Lynn took advantage the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II (1939-1945), celebrated on May 8, to remember the « brave boys who sacrificed themselves for us ».

« My songs reminded the boys of what they were really fighting for. For personal and beloved things, rather than for ideologies and theories, » said the singer, who repeatedly visited troops on the battle fronts in Europe, India, Egypt or Burma.

Before turning 103 on March 20, Lynn also urged the British people to « rediscover the same spirit » that « helped us » survive during the world war to apply it now to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even Queen Elizabeth II He took note of that message and, in a speech addressed to the nation at the beginning of the confinement, quoted the song « We will meet again » to encourage citizens to cope with the separation of families and friends.

After the armed conflict, East London-born Lynn continued to make movies and television, while remaining a strong advocate for war veterans.

« They left their families and homes to fight for our freedom and many lost their lives trying to protect our lives and freedoms, » she recalled last May, when she also became the oldest singer with an album among the top 40 in the Kingdom. United.

His 100 Greatest Hits album peaked at number thirty on the list, fueled by the 75th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day.

In recognition of her artistic and humanitarian work, Elizabeth II awarded her the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 1969 and Lady Commander in 1975, earning her the treatment of « dame », the female equivalent of « sir » .