It seems that the news will not stop hitting the music, not even on such complicated days as those that we live because of the coronavirus, because unfortunately This June 18, the death of Vera Lynn at 103 years old was confirmed, the British singer who motivated soldiers during World War II with her songs and icon of popular culture in the United Kingdom.

This was confirmed by the BBC and according to Billboard, in a statement shared by her family they said goodbye to one of the most beloved artists by the British people. “The family is deeply sorry for the death announcement. Vera, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away surrounded by her close family,” said the statement.

And to all this, who was Vera Lynn?

The name of this great woman may not sound so much to you, but as we already mentioned, she is an iconic figure in popular music. Dame Vera Lynn was born on March 20, 1917 in East Ham, London, and from an early age he became interested in music, since at the age of seven he began to sing, but it wouldn’t be until 1935 when he would make his radio debut and a year later, made his first solo recording with the song, “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire“.

By 1939 – the year World War II broke out – Lynn married saxophonist and clarinet player Harry Lewis. Thanks to the popularity that had gradually gained, a year later he started his own radio show, Sincerely Yours, and sent messages to British troops abroad.

In this show, she and a quartet performed the songs that the soldiers asked for from the country where they were. Vera Lynn also visited hospitals, where he interviewed mothers who had just given birth and sent messages to their husbands in enemy territory. As if this were not enough, Lynn also toured Egypt, India, and Burma, where she gave concerts for the troops..

But his legacy began when he released the song “We’ll Meet Again”, whose nostalgic lyrics fell in love with thousands of people who unfortunately they had been forced to separate from their loved ones by war. This theme became a banner of the period of that warlike conflict and by 1942, Vera starred in a movie with the same name.

According to Vera herself, she thought her career would end with World War II, however, it was the same war that ended up towering her as a figure beloved by the people of the United Kingdom, thanks to the work he did to lift everyone’s spirits during those dark years.

After the war, Vera Lynn continued her career in the 50s and 60s, recording successful songs like “It Hurts To Say Goodbye” and My Son, My Son “. But the real recognition came in 1969, when Queen Elizabeth II appointed her Officer of the Order of the British Empire and by 1975 she was already Lady Commander.

Vera Lynn inspired Roger Waters

As if the work she did to raise the spirits of the soldiers during World War II were not enough, the singer’s influence reached different points, even the songs of Pink floyd.

On the band’s acclaimed album, The wallRoger Waters wrote the song Vera, as a tribute to Lynn and where she referenced her song “We’ll Meet Again” to emphasize the trauma that this warlike conflict brought to the bassist with the death of his father.

