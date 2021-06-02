Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson: “The Warrens’ relationship is what matters most to people”

The last time we saw Ed and Lorraine Warren it was in ‘Annabelle Comes Home’. Their participation in the third installment of the spin-off of ‘The Warren File’ knew little, but now we have them back full time in the third film of the central saga, ‘The Warren File: Forced by the demon’, in which The married couple of paranormal investigators face a horrifying new case of demon possession.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have been playing the Warrens since 2013, and we all agree that they are the heart and backbone of the horror franchiseWhere scares and demons are important, yes, but their relationship is what keeps it all going. With them we have had the opportunity to speak for the premiere of ‘The Warren File: Forced by the devil’, and we wanted take stock of what it has meant to them to play the characters all this time and what has stuck with the Warrens in real life. This is what they told us:

The Warrens in the 80s

‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ tells a chilling tale of horror, murder, and an unknown evil that shocked an American people during the 1980s and even surprised experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in real life. It is one of the most sensational and shocking cases in their archives, which begins with the fight for the soul of a child and ends up dragging them into a mystery where they will see things they have never seen before.

The film is directed by Michael Chaves replacing James Wan, who remains in the series as producer, and also has in its main cast with Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook and Julian Hilliard (Little Luke from ‘The Curse of Hill House’ and Billy from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’).

‘Expediente Warren: Obligado por el demonio’ ​​premieres in Spain on June 4th only in theaters.