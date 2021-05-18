Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson talk about the Warrens’ love

The two actors acknowledge that the love between its characters is one of the keys to the success of the films in the sagaThe new film strip will hit theaters on June 4, Wilson says the new film has very dark moments, but love always strikes back.

At the center of every movie in the Warren File universe are the (fictional) versions of the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren played by Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga on the big screen. The couple may not be in every movie in the series, but their story and their place in the world is what drives it all. Speaking during a press conference for the upcoming film ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’, the third major series in the franchise, both actors said that the love story between its characters is one of the keys to the success of the films like everything, but also what keeps bringing them back as talent for projects. Farmiga said the following.

“They are (a) personification of love. It’s a love story for me. It’s more of a love story than a horror story for me, and that’s what makes it so unique and successful, and that’s why I enjoy coming back. I believe that that message of love, not just the Warrens for each other, but for the work they do and for the people they help, that selflessness, that compassion, that embodiment of love is really, really something Holy and special, and that makes it digestible and beautiful. “

Wilson agreed, noting that the conversations he had with the filmmaker James Wan about the first ‘The Conjuring’ movie were about how the structure of that movie and subsequent movies would be its characters as a direct line.

“That’s something that sets us apart from other horror franchises. You’re following the good guys at all times, rather than the villain.”

The bond between the two will be important for the latest film, which Wilson says has “some of the darkest moments in the universe,” but those dark rhythms will always be met with love.

Wilson further adds: “There was an Elvis moment, or us dancing at the end of the second … You have those moments of this deep romance, because we don’t get to the middle either. full of love as you can, because it becomes very operatic “.

The movie ‘Forced by the devil’ will hit theaters next June 4.

