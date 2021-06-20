Vera beats UD Guía 0-2

06/20/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The Vera played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s game in the Octavio Estevez. The UD Guide wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Athletic Tacoronte by a score of 4-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Vera reaped a zero draw against the Villa Santa Brígida, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the Veratense team is second, while the Guide It is fifth at the end of the game.

The first part of the match got off to a good start for him Vera, who took advantage of the play to open the scoreboard thanks to a goal of Esau, thus ending the first period with the score of 0-1.

In the second half, luck came for the Veratense team, who put more land in between with a goal from Ferdinand moments before the final whistle, in 93, ending the match with a final result of 0-2.

With this result, the Guide remains with 35 points and the Vera get 39 points after winning the game.

On the following day the team of Moses Diaz will face against Ibarra, Meanwhile he Vera Adonay Martín will be measured against him Union Port.

Data sheetUD Guide:Juan Carlos, Roberto, Maceo, Mejias, Ruben Mendoza, Jesús Farías, Alberto, Alexander Martel, Rubio, Brayan Fajardo and NachoVera:Edwing, Chapi, Gonzalez, Guti, Makana, Esau, Adán, Barroso, Andy, Jon Erik and ZebenStadium:Octavio EstevezGoals:Esau (0-1, min. 44) and Fernando (0-2, min. 93)