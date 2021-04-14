Vera and Atlético Victoria split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/13/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Vera and the Athletic Victoria tied to one in the match held this Tuesday in the New Salvador Ledesma. The Vera came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Ibarra. For his part, Athletic Victoria lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Delivery courier. After the result obtained, the Veratense team is seventh after the end of the match, while the Athletic Victoria is ninth.

During the first period of the match none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second part, luck came for him Athletic Victoria, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Dani muni at 58 minutes. The local team tied thanks to the goal of Chapi at 71 minutes, thus ending the game with a score of 1-1 in the light.

In the duel played in the New Salvador Ledesma, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the course of the duel. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Makana (2 yellows), by the local team.

With this tie, the Vera it was placed in seventh place in the table with 24 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Athletic Victoria with this point he was in ninth position with 21 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF at the end of the duel.

The next commitment of the First Phase of Third Division for the Vera is against him Buzanada, Meanwhile he Athletic Victoria will face the Tenerife B.

Data sheetVera:Edwing, Zeben, Gonzalez, Jon Erik, Makana, Guti, Barroso, Adán, Muda, Jorge Hernández and AndyAthletic Victoria:Álex, Dani Hernández, Tarife, Martin, Salva, Dani Muni, Ivan Marrero, Iray, Juanqui, Pablo and Adrián PlazaStadium:New Salvador LedesmaGoals:Dani Muni (0-1, min. 58) and Chapi (1-1, min. 71)