Vera adds three points after passing over Unión Puerto (6-0)

06/28/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The Vera got the last three points of the competition after beating the Union Port 6-0 this Saturday at the New Salvador Ledesma. The Vera came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at the UD Guide. On the part of the visiting team, the Union Port came from beating 2-0 at home at Athletic Tacoronte in the last game held. With this result, the Veratense set is second, while the Union Port It is first after the end of the match.

The meeting started face to face for him Vera, who fired the starting gun at the New Salvador Ledesma with a bit of Change a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 1. Afterwards, a new occasion increased the score for the hosts thanks to a goal from Adam in minute 3 to establish the 2-0 for the Vera. After a new play, the local team increased the score in the 10th minute with a goal from Mehdi. The Veratense team joined again, increasing the score with a goal from Manu Pestano in the 27th minute, ending the first half with a 4-0 in the light.

The second part of the meeting started in a positive way for him Vera, who extended distances with a goal from Guti at 51 minutes. Later the local team scored, which increased differences establishing the 6-0 through a goal of Omar in minute 79, thus ending the match with a final score of 6-0.

At the moment, the Vera he gets 42 points and the Union Port with 45 points.

Data sheetVera:Arrocha, Chapi, Mehdi, Jon Erik, Zeben, Jorge Hernández, Andy, Barroso, Guti, Adán and MudaUnion Port:Paco, Borja Granda, Amine, Teto, Gracia, Iván Sánchez, Rubén, Samuel, Sandro, Sesma and AiramStadium:New Salvador LedesmaGoals:Muda (1-0, min. 1), Adán (2-0, min. 3), Mehdi (3-0, min. 10), Manu Pestano (4-0, min. 27), Guti (5-0 , min. 51) and Omar (6-0, min. 79)