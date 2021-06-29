Venus Williams qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/29/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The American tennis player Venus williams, number 111 of the WTA, won in two hours and forty-one minutes by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-3 to Mihaela buzarnescu, Romanian tennis player, number 160 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The Romanian player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the American player, for her part, did it 3 times. Likewise, Williams achieved a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and took 62% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 64% effectiveness, a double fault and 65% of points obtained at service.

During the 30th final, Williams will face the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur, number 24 and seeded number 21.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During the competition, a total of 238 players face off, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and those invited.