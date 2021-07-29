Venus, Serena and a plan for greatness. Trailer for ‘King Richard’!

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated drama based on true events, ‘King richard‘. The film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, responsible for educating two extraordinarily talented athletes like Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), who changed the history of the sport of tennis.

Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, 1 to the Olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons. The film shows the power of family, perseverance and unshakable faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Reinaldo Marcus Green (‘Monsters and Men’) is the director of this film from a script by Zach Baylin. With a theatrical release scheduled for November 19, 2021 (31 days before its release on HBO Max), rounding out the cast is Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen; and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci.

The producers are Tim White and Trevor White with their production company Star Thrower Entertainment, and Will Smith with their production company Westbrook. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd serve as executive producers.

