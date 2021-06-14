Venus is so trendy that NASA will go 2 times this decade

Artist’s rendering of the Alpha module that the DAVINCI probe will release onto Venus to study the atmosphere as it descends. (Image credit: NASA).

If you think of 1989, the first thing that comes to mind is a historical event that, in one way or another, marked all Europeans: the fall of the Berlin Wall. Some of us simply did not believe that those Soviet soldiers, who until then shot people who tried to flee to the western sector, showed their most human face. What has changed the world in these 32 years!

But there is something that has not changed much since those times, the little interest that Venus has aroused among the heads of the main space agencies of the planet. In fact, that year 1989 NASA sent the Magellan probe to Venus with the help of the Atlantis shuttle. It should be remembered because from then until now, Mars has captured all the interest of managers. So much so that NASA has sent 16 missions to the red planet since the distant year the Iron Curtain fell, but none to our twin planet, the infernal Venus.

Up to now. And it is that NASA has just surprised us by announcing, not one, but two missions to Venus this decade. I do not know if the latest media episodes related to the second planet closest to the sun have had anything to do with this renewed interest. You know, recently Venus was back in the “candlestick” thanks to the discovery of phosphine (a biomarker) in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and later did so again thanks to certain radio broadcasts captured by the Solar Parker probe. Be that as it may, we will have a double Venusian ration in the next 10 years, and we fans appreciate it. Not everything is going to be Mars on the menu.

It is no wonder that researcher Ellen Stofan, who did her doctoral thesis that distant year of 1989, focusing on the geology of Venus, has shown her satisfaction from her current command post at the Smithsonian Institution. She has spoken a bit on behalf of the “Venusian” community of researchers, ignored by the space agency for three long decades, saying:

“We are euphoric and excited, we just want to get to work and see that we really [estas misiones] come true. The entire community is hungry for data, eager to advance science. Many of us have worked in this field since the days of the Magellan probe and since then we have been asking ourselves really fundamental scientific questions ”.

As for the missions, baptized DAVINCI and VERITAS, as far as I can read each of them has a cost estimate of about $ 500 million and have been selected as part of NASA’s “Discovery” program.

Artist’s rendering of NASA’s VERITAS orbiter mapping the surface of Venus. (Image credit: NASA / JPL / Caltech).

Despite directing you to the same planet, the two missions will have different objectives.

The mission DAVINCI + will be the first NASA probe to take samples of the atmosphere of Venus since 1978. The intention of the North American space agency is to study the formation and subsequent evolution of the atmosphere, and will also try to determine if Venus ever had an ocean. As if that were not enough, the mission will include a “descent sphere“That will pass through the planet’s dense atmosphere, making precise measurements of noble gases and other elements as it descends, with the intention of finding out why that dense cloud curtain caused a runaway greenhouse effect on Venus. In addition, the sphere will send high-resolution images of certain unique geological features of Venus known as “tesserae”, which in a way can be compared to the continents of Earth.

Regarding the mission VERITAS, it is an orbiter whose mission will be to map the surface of Venus to determine the geological history of the planet and understand why it has had such a different development from that of Earth, both worlds being so similar in composition, location and size. Hopefully, the radar data will be used to create a 3D map of the Venusian topography, helping us understand whether plate tectonics or volcanic activity still exists on the planet’s surface.

