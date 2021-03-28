“Venus is a Russian planet” according to the head of the space agency Roscosmos

The Russian space agency Roscosmos refuses to carry out an exploration mission to Venus together with the American NASA, Russia intends to explore this planet on its own.

The statement from the state corporation says that the international Venera-D program will now be implemented as an “independent national project without the broad participation of foreign companies.”

The announcement comes after gases compatible with life forms have been detected on the neighboring planet.

In statements collected by the Tass agency, the head of Roscosmos Dimitri Rogozin has said that Venus is a Russian planet.

However, contradicting the Roscosmos statement, Rogozin has said that the Russian mission to Venus will go hand in hand with the joint exploration with NASA. At the moment we have not been able to confirm which of the two versions is the final one.

On the Russian “ownership” of Venus, it is also unclear whether Rogozin’s statement is a slip. The incipient “Space Law”, regulated by the United Nations, does not foresee the ownership of stellar objects.

In its statement Roscosmos notes that the first missions to explore Venus were carried out by the Soviet Union, “the huge gap between the Soviet Union and its competitors in the investigation of Venus contributed to the fact that the United States called Venus the planet Soviet “and that Russia holds the record for the longest signal time sent by a probe from the neighboring planet.

They claim to have extensive material that suggests that some objects on the Venusian surface have changed places or could be alive, although these are hypotheses that have yet to be confirmed.

The Venera-D mission will attempt to land a research module on the surface of Venus to collect soil samples. In principle, it will work on the surface of the planet for about a day.

In the spring of 2019, in an interview with Interfax, Oleg Korablev, deputy director of the Institute for Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted that the US was going to allocate $ 300 million to this mission and Russia, $ 17,000. million rubles. Funding was due to start last year so that the module could launch in 2029.

But the tensions between the two countries are transferred to their space programs. A week ago, Roscosmos announced that the United States had refused to buy a seat on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to take an astronaut to the International Space Station in the spring of 2021. NASA noted that they would like to send their specialists into space as much on SpaceX’s new manned spacecraft as well as on Russian capsules as a bartering service.