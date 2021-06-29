Venus in Leo June 2021 Astrology Meaning and Horoscopes by Sign

As Venus shifts out of the emotional waters of Cancer and into fiery Leo from June 27 until July 21, expect for summer to start heating up — literally. If you and bae didn’t make it through quarantine, Venus in Leo is here to remind you that there’s plenty of fish in the sea to choose from.

Leo, the fifth sign of the zodiac, highlights your self-confidence and self-expression, as well as the romantic relationships that bring great pleasure to your life. As Venus makes her home-stay in this fixed sign, “love at first sight” might feel like a common theme in your dating world. The more confident and self-assured you are in yourself, the closer you get to attracting partner (s) who meet your expectations. During this time, you’ll probably find yourself attracted to partners who bring out your inner child and just have fun with — say yes to casual dates and getting to know those that make you laugh and smile.

While the energy of fiery, confident Leo values ​​the importance of looks, make sure that whoever is seeking you is in it for the real you. Hot girl summer is not all about prioritizing partners who can wine and dine you, but rather those who can validate your deepest feelings while recognizing that you are the prize. Venus in Leo wants you to know that you can have it all this summer, if you play your cards right!

Aries

Continue being the real you, Aries. Over the next month, your romantic partnerships are moving in a steady flow. Your fifth house of fun, creativity, and self-expression is being highlighted, so making any commitments or promises to your partner (s) might not be in your best interest right now. Instead, keep your options open and take subtle note of those who allow you to feel most like yourself. Don’t be afraid to make the first move and shoot your shot — it’s all in your approach, Aries!

Taurus

Home is where the heart is for you over the next month, Taurus. You’re feeling more inclined to say yes to at-home dates that allow you to get to know someone a bit deeper than something more flashy. It’s okay to let your guard down — trust your gut. Grab your favorite glass of wine, make some popcorn, and create a sensual playlist to set the vibes.

Gemini

When you feel good, you look good — and you don’t overthink sending that risqué iMessage with invisible ink to bae. Subtle teasing and flirting is all fun and games until feelings get involved. Honor the deep emotions that come up for you, just be sure not to confuse them with lust. Keep the vibes light, go with the flow, and have no shame in building your roster — we outside this summer!

Cancer

In the midst of your solar return (that’s astrologer for “birthday season”), this is literally your time to shine and splurge on all the things that make you feel confident and self-assured. The more you pour into yourself, the more you radiate and attract opportunities to level up financially and romantically. Venus in Leo is the perfect time to be selfish with your time as you desire to connect with a partner (s) that offers emotional security. You deserve that and then some!

Leo

The summer is yours from here on out, Leo. If the dating scene has you feeling a bit lackluster, things are about to turn up a notch. Naturally, you will attract many suitors who want to get to know you, wine and dine you, and make you a priority. If previous situationships fell flat, this can be a great time for your partner (s) to smooth things over and create a healthy space for you to enjoy each other’s company. Just remember to take care of yourself first — it’s okay to say no and do what makes you happy instead.

Virgo

Open up the windows and let in some fresh air, Virgo. Over the next month, taking things slow and letting your guard down with your partner (s) is important to you. Instead of focusing on your own love languages, you are more open to learning how to give love in the way your partner truly appreciates. This won’t happen overnight, but you will learn a lot about yourself as you experience love through a new perspective. If all else fails, express gratitude to your partner (s) for the season you’ve shared together — you’re moving on to something better.

Libra

Whether you put someone in the friend zone or they’ve friend zoned you, don’t take it to heart, Libra. Instead, enjoy getting to know one another authentically without getting serious. If you’re single and ready to hook up, get ready for a busy month ahead. Clubs, bars, day parties, brunch — you name it. Enjoy your summer days out with friends — you never know who’s watching, and you just might bump into a friend-turned-lover while having the time of your life. Cheers!

Scorpio

Your career and passion projects are about to take off, Scorpio. Now is not the time to shy away from creating and executing your work / talents. As your tenth house of public image and career is being highlighted this summer, romantic relationships might take the backseat. This doesn’t mean you can’t experience love or casual sex — if anything, you’ll have many suitors attracted to you for what you do (in other words, you have options). Stay true to yourself and keep those who see you for the real you close by.

Sagittarius

Settling down might not feel like your cup of tea right now, Sag. Instead, your focus is on exploring new places, meeting new people, and going on adventures. Notice how your interests and expectations in partners shift — it’s not all about the looks; what matters most is their intellectual capacity. If you are coupled, this is a great time to get out of familiar environments and learn more about each other in a place that’s out of your comfort zone.

Capricorn

Who says Capricorns aren’t sexy? The sexual side of you is ready to come out and play. Casual sex takes on a whole new meaning for you as Venus in Leo offers an opportunity for you to deepen your relationship (s) through sexual intimacy. That said, be mindful of who you choose to rumble in the sheets with (safe sex is great sex!). Should you and your partner (s) have any hidden secrets or disagreements from the past that have taken a backseat, expect them to resurface during this time.

Aquarius

There’s a special person (s) who you’ve been getting to know for quite some time now, and you’re itching to take things to the next level. Before making any commitments, make sure that feelings are mutual and both of you see each other for who you truly are. What do you admire about this person? Now is a great time to openly express your affection towards them. Enjoy the alone time you spend together without getting caught up in the “what’s next.” If it’s meant to be, it’ll be so — effortlessly.

Pisces

As your work life begins to pick up, you want a partner who understands a healthy balance between work and play. When it comes to dating, it’s important that you schedule and prioritize your dates accordingly — and you expect the same. Inconsistency and canceling plans at the last minute are grounds to move onto the next person. BTW: A partner who takes care of their mental and physical health is a huge turn-on. Getting outdoors and planning dates that involve physical activity will be a great energetic release from your work life — have some fun!

