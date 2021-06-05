Venus and Peers are eliminated in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 03:31 CEST

The Dutch player Robin haase, number 39 of the ATP and the German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff, number 60 of the ATP won in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (5) in one hour and twenty-one minutes to the New Zealander Michael venus and the australian player John peers, numbers 15 and 25 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Haase and Struff, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the losing pair, for their part, managed it once. In addition, Haase and Struff had a 70% first serve, managing to win 68% of the service points, while their opponents had a 70% first serve, managing to win 66% of the service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the qualified players did not commit any double faults and the eliminated players made 3 double faults.

Haase and Struff will meet in the round of 16 of the competition with the winners of the match that will face Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Jonathan Erlich Y Lloyd Harris.

The tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.