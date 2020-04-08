Grigor Dimitrov and Venus Williams They participated together in an Instagram Live in which both proposed a series of physical exercises to stay in shape during this confinement. A very special role was played by the Bulgarian player, who recognized longing for tennis. “I try to do specific exercises to keep moving and prevent potential shoulder problems. I am looking forward to getting back on the court,” he said before speaking to Venus about the possibility of playing mixed doubles. “We will not play if you do not give the maximum,” the American replied with a laugh. The funniest moment was when Grigor decided to show his abs, to the amazement of viewers and Venus herself.

