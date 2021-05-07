Venture Capitalist Proposes Single Decentralized Crypto as Solution to Boost Africa’s Interregional Trade

Compartir

South African venture capitalist Michael Jordaan recently suggested that a single decentralized cryptocurrency may be the solution that brings big returns to cross-regional trade and investment in Africa. According to Jordaan, who is also the former CEO of one of South Africa’s leading banks, FNB, such a unique African currency “would do a lot to make borders matter less.”

A decentralized currency for Africa

However, in his tweet on April 27, Jordaan offers his take on why he sees cryptocurrencies (and not fiat) as the solution that unlocks the “world’s least penetrated payment market.” Jordaan tweeted:

Imagine a day when Africa has only one currency. (Such a currency) will make it much easier to trade with each other and invest across the continent. It cannot be seen that all / most countries agree on a central bank or monetary policy. It is more likely to be a decentralized cryptocurrency. But which?

However, the venture capitalist admits that a decentralized cryptocurrency has to be an “African or global stablecoin, which is not as volatile as, say, bitcoin or ethereum.”

Benefits of a single currency

Meanwhile, a local report cites the venture capitalist further expanding on this idea and how countries benefit. For example, Jordaan claims that since the 55 African countries have 41 different currencies, it means that payments are slow, expensive, and that both importers and exporters face currency risks. However, when African countries adopt a single decentralized currency, these problems are eliminated.

In addition to boosting interregional trade and investment, a decentralized currency will prevent individual states from “raiding their own central banks by printing money and causing inflation.”

While African governments are seemingly unlikely to embrace the Jordaan plan anytime soon, the venture capitalist nonetheless says he will continue to dream of an Africa that trades with itself, like Europe and Asia, rather than depending on foreign aid.

https://news.bitcoin.com/venture-capitalist-proposes-a-single-decentralized-crypto-as-a-solution-to-boost-africas-inter-regional-trade/