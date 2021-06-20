Venture capital funds have invested $ 17 billion in crypto in 2021

Venture capital funds have invested an annual record in the cryptocurrency market, recording more than $ 17 billion in 2021.

According to market data firm PitchBook, companies have been extremely active in terms of their investments in the crypto market.

The year 2021 has already seen an estimated investment of $ 17 billion, while the previous annual record saw 2018 brought in a total of $ 7.4 billion.

This year essentially has managed to bring in the combined investment amount of all previous years combined since 2010.

Cryptocurrency investments in 2021

The biggest deal in 2021 alone saw a staggering $ 10 billion from Block.One invested in crypto exchange Bullish Global.

The exchange also raised an additional $ 300 million in a funding round. This deal broke the record for cryptocurrency investments for the year alone.

$ 380 million invested in cryptocurrency company Ledger sees the company taking the second largest investment in 2021.

The investment comes from 10T Holdings, which operates as a mid-to-late-stage growth equity fund investing in private companies operating in the digital asset ecosystem. According to Ian Rogers, Ledger’s chief experience officer:

“I am of the opinion that everyone will have crypto, it is just a question of at what price they get it. […] We are still in the protocol phase, we know there is something here, you just can’t imagine what it will look like exactly. For Ledger, we are definitely not yet in the sale of an iPod at Target time. “

Other notable crypto investments include $ 350 million invested in BlockFi and Dapper Labs, 300 million dollars invested in Paxos and Blockchain.com.

The thirst for exposure to cryptocurrencies continues

2021 has seen an accelerating interest within the crypto space as companies seek to gain market exposure.

Andreessen Horowitz previously announced that would be looking to launch a $ 1 billion cryptocurrency investment fund following the great success of its investment in Coinbase.

Galaxy Digital also took steps earlier this year to acquire BitGo, an independent provider of digital asset infrastructure.

The acquisition is said to be worth $ 1.2 billion. What’s more, Goldman Sachs recently announced its partnership with Galaxy Digital to offer Bitcoin futures trading. through the company and its latest acquisition.

