Fewer investments are expected in new ventures, although the funds are focused on strengthening those they already have in their portfolios and injecting capital back into them.

By Marco Payán

Growth in investment to companies through venture capital hit a record high last year.

In Latin America there were 4,600 million dollars of investment and it was the fourth year with increases of more than 100% in amounts of capital dedicated to companies.

This is indicated by the study by Lavca (Association of Private Capital Investment in Latin America) that predicts that due to the contingency of the COVID-19 pandemic, growth will not be as aggressive this year in its analysis of the ecosystem.

However, the agreements prior to March, when the World Health Organization declared the pandemic, are still ongoing, according to Liliana Reyes, director of Amexcap (Mexican Association of Private Capital, AC).

The crisis unleashed by the pandemic has disrupted some value chains, but the venture capital projects seem to continue.

It is a means in which limited partners (LP) commit their money so that funds open instruments with a certain amount of money to invest.

Amexcap has promoted an agreement already signed by several parties (which is still open to more organizations) so that its allies and non-allies fulfill their contracts. Just as there is a crisis in supply chains, the same could happen with capital.

But in full closure there are events such as the divestment of Mountain Nazca from Kavac, giving its investors the corresponding profits, which shows that the negotiations that were previously agreed continue to materialize.

With last year’s investment inertia and foreign funds in the region such as Softbank and Goldman Sachs, the ecosystem reaches the health crisis with strengths but also with great challenges, according to the interviews below.

The times of growing at all costs have ceased. New ventures will have to focus on having stronger fundamentals, which in many cases means being profitable sooner. It is no longer about growing for growth.

Héctor Sepúlveda and Jaime Zunzunegui, managing Partners of Mountain Nazca

The star of recent weeks has been the departure of Kavak by Mountain Nazca. One of the funds focused mainly on start-ups made the divestment of the used car sale and purchase startup. It is the first time that a Mexican venture capital fund returns investors 100% of capital plus income.

The pandemic could affect them by having an active fund, that is, they do not yet close all investments in companies, however both partners agree that it is easier to ask for money right after having returned a previous investment.

« A good part of our funds are from people to whom we are returning the money, » says Héctor Sepúlveda. In addition, it has 70% of the active funds.

They admit that it will be more difficult to raise capital for a next fund. For Sepúlveda, the picture changes: Mexican family offices will no longer invest as much and Afores can do little.

Those that in principle will continue investing are foreign funds, such as General Atlantic and Softbank, which acquired Kavak in a transaction for around 50 million dollars, one of the juiciest.

Liliana Reyes, CEO of AMEXCAP

For Liliana Reyes the important thing about the venture capital environment for startups is not to be distracted by contingencies.

It is about proving that it is a way to finance long-term projects and that is why he proposed an agreement as a call to fulfill commitments in crisis or outside it.

“The resources that the funds have are already secured, their challenge is to place them. The money is compromised between investors and managers, and looking for (money) is still challenging. ”

One of the temptations, frowned upon by participants, is that since some companies require liquidity to survive, those interested in acquiring them should seek a lower valuation.

Amexcap carried out a survey among its members and concluded that they have not taken advantage of the lack of liquidity to lower the valuations.

However, this does not guarantee that companies have had to adjust to closure. What they have done, Reyes adds, is create synergies, especially with other startups under the same leading fund. « Now they are supporting their own companies without ruling out attractive investments. »

The synergies he refers to are like those that Urbvan, the service dedicated to transporting personnel to their workplaces, has established with other startups. During the lockdown they have removed seats from their units for use with last mile shipments for services like Justo and others that require bringing food home.

Eduardo Clavé, managing Partner of DILA CAPITAL

Due to the closure of activities considered non-essential, some of Dila Capital’s projects underwent changes in the market.

Eduardo Clavé, one of its managing partners, dedicated himself to two aspects: « First, seeing their flows assuming catastrophic scenarios to understand the companies’ runway, that is, how much they have left in the box to survive », since many startups have the model of losing money but growing aggressively in the market.

The other point he paid attention to was helping them generate income. « The credit goes to entrepreneurs, for the flexibility and creativity to do different things. »

They have taken advantage of the network that has been formed around the same companies, looking for the best practices for these times, from home office, cost reduction, business ideas or development ideas. ”

One of the alternatives for Clavé has been to seek the support of development banks, to find lines of credit and even working capital for their organizations. It is in them that they will continue to invest thanks to the fund that they have active today. « We are cautious and patient to see what the new normal will be like and how we will make the best capital allocation within our companies. »

But Clavé does not rule out that even in the midst of this context, the companies in which they invest will give interesting opportunities.

Fabrice Serfati, managing director of IGNIA

The Ignia venture capital fund has no new tickets, that is, new projects in which to invest.

« Only the companies that we already have in the portfolio and that have needed to follow on have had the investment. »

Since March they have had three investments of this type. All while working from home (they even stopped hiring their coworking space), as well as observing how to keep the most money in companies

This is how he summarizes the panorama of his ventures: they currently have 25 companies, of which 16 do not have liquidity problems; 13 are raising capital and everything is going well with them (one has already received 10 million dollars); Although two do not have enough cash flow, their investors will inject more resources into them.

One of the remaining four « we thought it was going to fail, but closed a contract with a client that will keep it operating. » The other three will most likely go bankrupt, he warns.

The firms that are going to get ahead are those that focus on some activity that benefits from quarantine. Fabrice is confident that, as his fund is diversified, he will emerge from this crisis well.

Gustavo Huerta, founder of Bluebox

The logic of those who manage venture capital funds is to communicate that everything is going well, says the founder of the corporate risk office Bluebox, but the reality is not.

According to Gustavo Huerta, all fund managers have among their companies those that continue to win, those that are “hold” for the duration of the confinement and also those that have no possibility of rebounding.

The founder of Bluebox, an office that links large companies to create investment funds for startups, cites another factor against it during the pandemic for the venture capital ecosystem: Nafin.

Development banking invests in some venture capital funds, as does a limited partner, primarily in early-stage funds but lags behind in disbursements.

« If you make capital calls, they don’t go to calls. » In other words, after committing to invest, when they need to disburse the money to invest, they do not. Huerta speaks with knowledge of the cause, he has a fund to which they contributed 50 million pesos.

Although several actors in the ecosystem lobbied at the beginning of this six-year term so that Nafin would not stop investing in new ventures, it seems that it is a strong message to say that the federal government is not going to invest more in entrepreneurs, not even because it is a development bank. says the young businessman.

Part of the problem it causes is that investment commitments that were previously held with other partners and entrepreneurs are affected.

Fund managers have to either get that money on their own or involve new partners. « We are talking about billions of pesos. »

Thus, confinement explains the current position of capital fund managers.

According to Gustavo Huerta, what is coming for the near future is that many fund owners « will choose to merge or become the » heads « of large funds in Latin America. »

As an intermediary between large companies and the funds they create to invest in smaller companies, he says that investment in corporate venture capital has not decreased. « On the contrary, they have capitalized more on the ventures that to grow require the best technology that was supported during the crisis. »

This text is part of the June issue of Fortune in Spanish. Read the full magazine here.