Venomous snake found in ALDI bag of lettuce in Australia

A terrible surprise was taken by a couple from Sydney, Australia, when unfolding the packages they had bought at the supermarket at home, he realized that There was something else moving in the bag where the lettuce came from. It was a rare poisonous snake with a pale head.

Fortunately, the animal did not attack the couple and was removed from the bag by an expert in this type of species.

The snake that arrived next to the lettuce was classified by experts as a pale-headed juvenile species – Hoplocephalus bitorquatus. It was tucked inside the bag with the vegetables that Alexander White and his partner Amelie Neate bought at the local ALDI supermarket, this Monday.

“He was moving around and sticking out his little tongue,” White told British outlet The Guardian. “It was actually his tongue that let me know that he was not a giant worm. I would have been more comfortable with a worm, to be honest, “added the man.

The reptile, about 20 centimeters long, is believed to have been sleeping peacefully next to the lettuce in the supermarket refrigerator until White took it, and brought it out of its artificial hibernation. What then gave the package buyer a little chills is that he stuffed the bag of lettuce with the snake into his backpack and carried it on his bike for the 10 minutes that separated him from home.

“We didn’t have a cart,” White said, “so we decided to put the merchandise in the backpack. That, in hindsight, scares me a little ”.

As they unpacked the groceries, the reptile poked its head between the two lettuce plants the Whites had acquired and there, alarmed but cunning, they decided to call the wildlife rescue organization Wires, who informed them that the animal could belong to the eastern brown species, one of the poisonous and aggressive species in Australia.

But, fortunately for the couple, the diagnosis was wrong. After reviewing the numerous photos the Whites had taken of their unexpected visitor, they realized that it was a pale head. Regardless, without being extremely dangerous, the Wires specialist told the couple that it was a “medically significant” animal.

“I thought that meant it had medicinal properties,” White joked. But apparently it means that if it bites you, you have to fly to the hospital. ” “They repeatedly bite when provoked,” Neate said, to illustrate a little better what they had saved themselves by going to Wires.

The Australian Museum -which has a section on its website where it perfectly describes what each vermin that may appear in the country causes and what precautions must be taken-, reported that this snake is “a shy but nervous species” and that, Although it did not cause any deaths, “poisoning can produce unpleasant symptoms, such as severe headache, blurred vision and abnormal bleeding.”

Despite their fear, White and Neate spent time recording the animal and sending the images by video call to their children, who were not at home. All that, of course, while they waited for the expert’s arrival. Even the man of the couple pointed out that the snake was “quite cute.”

Snake and lettuce were placed in a container, with the lid slightly open so that the animal would not perish from suffocation. A wire handler of these animals arrived at the couple’s home at night, took out the reptile, which was transferred in a box specially designed for this type of species. The lettuce was left in the container.

“I ate the lettuce,” White said the next day. “I washed it thoroughly. There were a couple of things that I determined were snake poop, but I washed everything and made myself a salad today. I think the lesson of this is to always wash the lettuce, ”he added.

As a sign of Australia’s respect for its fauna, the ALDI supermarket chain reported that they will find out, by consulting the lettuce producer, from where the trade may have come and that they will then move it back to its habitat.

“We have worked with the client and the Wires team to identify the place where this snake naturally inhabits, which is clearly not one of our stores,” said the ALDI spokesperson, adding that they were going to investigate how such a particular incident could have occurred. in one of its premises.

