Venom: New Release – Music News

Camilo Séptimo releases a new single! We are happy to present you with this new material from Camilo Séptimo that has shut our mouths and has really liked it a lot. All the details here in Music News!

Poison! This is the title of this new material, the song is called, Poison! Why will it be? Any hint from Camilo Séptimo? Or who is it that broke his heart? In reality we will not know that, but what is a fact is that everyone in this life suffers for someone, EVERYONE, and artists are no exception, and Camilo Séptimo of course neither.

Today we want to talk to you about his new single entitled “Veneno”, this song was released on July 22 and to this day it almost reaches 300 thousand reproductions on the YouTube platform! The song has received great support and love from its audience!

The video clip is even better, we can see Camilo Séptimo singing in a somewhat abstract, minimalist and very simple scenery, but the color palette really deepens the message he wants to convey.

It is worth mentioning that in this video clip the person who was producing was Camilo Séptimo along with Luis Jiménez. And in audiovisual matters, Filmatronic participated in collaboration with The Move with Camilo Séptimo.

There is a choreography that we are sure will go viral in a few weeks, this choreography was performed in the first place by Claudia Martínez, and the art was directed by Mariana Santana, on the other hand, the part of the photography that is also excellent, was directed by Sidi Aissaqui.

You need more? We want to recommend you today this song as talented as all Camilo Séptimo’s.

We leave you the link of the song so you can enjoy it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eev8oyASmGs