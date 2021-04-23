Venom movies, Spider-Man and more Marvel titles will arrive on the platform

Disney + currently offers nearly every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. With the addition of Fox to Disney, X-Men movies have also found their place on the streaming service. However, one of the main Marvel sagas missing from Disney + is Spider-Man, as Sony owns the distribution rights. Thanks to the new agreement between the companies, the franchise can also be seen on the platform.

Sony has announced a new agreement with Disney that allows Spider-Man and other Marvel and Sony movies to come to Disney + and other Disney platforms such as Hulu.

“This historic multi-year, platform-independent agreement guarantees the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution team enormous flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to take advantage of Sony’s wide range of award-winning action and family films across all of our services linear channels. This is a victory for fans, who will benefit from the ability to access the best content from two of Hollywood’s most prolific studios across a multitude of viewing and experience platforms, ”said Chuck Saftler, ABC’s chief operating officer, Freeform. and FX Networks, and acquisitions of Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution in a statement.

“This pioneering agreement confirms the unique and enduring value of our films to film and platform lovers. We are thrilled to team up with Disney to deliver our titles to their viewers and subscribers. This agreement consolidates a key piece of our film distribution strategy, which is to maximize the value of each of our films, making them available to consumers in all windows with a wide range of key partners ”, added Keith Le Goy , President of Sony Pictures Entertainment Worldwide Distribution and Networks.

In early April, Sony announced another deal with Netflix for exclusive payment and co-production rights. This means that new Sony movies released in theaters from 2022 to 2026 won’t reach Disney + and the other platforms until after they hit Netflix.

