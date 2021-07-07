Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Tom Hardy also worked on the film’s script.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is one of the following Marvel movies licensed by Sony and promises to be much better than the previous one. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock after a long absence, partly extended by the coronavirus pandemic, and Empire reports that he got into the script much more than we thought. The 43-year-old actor is so delighted with the franchise that he worked on the sequel’s story; The news outlet indicates that he will receive credits for his work.

It’s no secret that Venom – 35% disappointed fans in 2018. Yes, it was successful all over the world, but the reviews from the press and fans were not entirely positive, so Sony had to make some changes to its template. Andy Serkis joined the team as director and things seem to be looking a little better. Through the words of Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of Venom: Let There Be CarnageEmpire reveals that Tom Hardy did a lot for the new movie, and that Eddie’s story will be directly influenced by the actor.

This is new for him, getting credit, but it is not new for him to be so involved. He is absolutely 100 percent committed to everything he does. He is married to Venom. Love this character. He is very involved in what he thinks should happen.

What was the exact contribution of Tom hardy in the script of Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Empire magazine reports that the actor had lengthy conversations with Marcel, encounters focused on the relationship between Venom and Carnage, the evil symbiote that bonds with Kletus Cassady. Marcel reveals that Hardy is not the type to pick up a pencil and write down his ideas, but rather shared them with her out loud through video calls: “We spent months telling the story together on FaceTime, brainstorming ideas, seeing what worked, seeing what it didn’t work. Then I took everything we talked about and hid somewhere for three months in silence, writing a script. “

A few months ago the first trailer of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the fans accepted it in a good way. The footage came loaded with excellent chemistry between Eddie and his fellow symbiote, but it also let us see a bit of the brutality that awaits us. Although things did not go well with the previous film, fans are confident that things will turn out better now; the cast is loaded with great talents, you just need a better script.

Marvel Studios is in control of most of the characters, however, Sony still exercises its power over Spider-Man and those figures from the comics linked to him, Venom is one of them. On the way he also has Morbius and other projects for other heroes and villains close to Spider-Man, in addition, on the way he has his star film in collaboration with Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps the most anticipated title of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Peter Parker in the guise of Tom Holland, an actor who will star in his third solo film as the superhero. The stakes are high for this film, with surprising rumors about the return of the first Spider-Man actors at Sony, all forming part of the vast multiverse devised by Kevin Feige. In addition to Holland, we will see the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and JK Simmons as Jonah Jameson. No Way Home has a theatrical release scheduled for December 17.

Venom: Let There Carnage hits theaters on September 24.

