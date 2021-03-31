Venom: Let There Be Carnage delays its premiere date again – Tomatazos

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a superhero movie that audiences have really expected. It’s been a while since Part One and fans are already ready to get a little more out of Eddie Brock. Unfortunately things have taken an unexpected and unsatisfactory turn. Sony confirms (via ComicBook) that the film has suffered a delay in its release date, so we will have to wait longer to witness the sequel. Once again, the pandemic does not make things easy for the film industry.

Venom – 35% made it to the big screen in 2018 and expectations were very high. Sony gave the green light to the adaptation of a film about the antihero with Tom Hardy as the protagonist, but things did not turn out so well. Fans did not love her and critics were unkind in her lengthy comments; however, at the box office it did quite well, had a budget of just $ 100 million and grossed $ 856 million globally. At least in the latter sense he achieved his goal and inspired Sony to continue the character’s adventure.

Previously, it was reported that the film would hit the bill on September 17, but now we know that it will do so until the 24th of the same month, that is, a week later than planned; the sequel had already undergone some changes in its date and now it does so once again. It’s not really a long time, but for those of you who are looking forward to the film, it’s a cheap shot. The Marvel deliveries by Sony have had difficult times, this because Disney owns most of the rights to all the characters and it is difficult to develop a universe in such circumstances. But many already suspect that the heroes of each studio will band together for something much bigger.

Although Venom – 35% did not receive positive reviews upon its release in October 2018, the general public enjoyed the adventure and clearance was given for a sequel. It is worth mentioning that Tom hardy enchanted fans like Eddie Brock for his talent and natural charm; It is about an actor who had already dabbled in superhero cinema with Bane in The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, but in Venom he was able to show a very different side. Will it have more of a future in the genre beyond the sequel that is on the way?

In addition to Tom hardy as eddie brock, Venom 2 It will bring Woody Harrelson as Kletus Casady, who keeps Carnage inside, a symbiote with malevolent intentions that will arrive to put the protagonists in difficulties. We already had a taste of the character during the post-credits scene of the first movie. On the other hand, some rumors indicate that Naomie Harris will also be present in the production as Shriek, a character who in the comics is a villain and enemy of Spider-Man, as well as a sentimental partner of Kletus, we will have to wait a little longer to have the answers.

Although 2020 was a bad year for superhero cinema, things are already changing. Marvel Studios has been able to premiere some of its series through Disney Plus and will start with the movies very soon; For its part, Sony wants to hang on to theaters, which is why it has changed the dates for its most important films in the genre. Things don’t seem like they’re going to get back to normal too soon, it still takes time for cinemas to get crowded as they used to.

