Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Andy Serkis confirms that the film is not part of the MCU

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage brought us many surprises, but the most striking were the apparent references to the Marvel universe. It is logical that they exist since Venom It is inspired by the Spider-Man comics, but being a separate story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (where Spider-Man currently is), fans are somewhat confused, but director Andy Serkis has an answer for them.

Since before the release of Venom – 35% there were doubts about the possibility that the character played by Tom Hardy could ever meet Spider-Man played by Tom Holland; rumors said the latter would have a cameo and before that producer Amy Pascal had suggested that Venom it was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When released Venom It was clear that it was a different universe, but later came the trailer for Morbius, a film that, as far as we know, does belong to the same universe as Venom, but had two very explicit references to Spider-Man; on the one hand they showed him in a mural on the street, and on the other hand Michael Keaton appeared, who gave life to Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%.

In the trailer of Venom: Let there be Carnage there is a possible connection with the MCU: that a character appears reading The Daily Bugle, a newspaper that already made its debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. This made many think that Venom may join the great Marvel Studios family, but how will the two universes connect? Some theorize that it will be across the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but so far nothing is certain except what the director of Venom: Let there be Carnage, Andy Serkis, in an interview with IGN (via Digital Spy):

Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man and the Marvel universe and the history of Spider-Man, but we are treating this as if it is his own world. Venom’s story is its own world, there are winks and little moments like this newspaper The Daily Bugle of course. But in general, he does not realize it, they are unaware of other characters like Spider-Man at this time. So that’s the way we’ve chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but we’ll wait and see what little things you can choose.

His last words seem to advance that there are plans for the future, and as already said before, they are not a secret; the trailer of Morbius showed that there will be a connection to the MCU, we just can’t know yet which way it will be addressed. There are rumors that Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the two actors who played Spider-Man in the previous films, but so far they remain just rumors.

The previous film of Venom It was directed by Ruben Fleischer and although it did not get a majority of positive reviews, it was a box office success; the sequel was left in the hands of Andy Serkis, director of A Reason To Live – 67% and Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book – 48%, but best known for having given life to several computer-generated characters with the motion capture technique, Gollum by The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit; Caesar, from Planet of the Apes; and Snoke, from the sequel trilogy of Star wars.

Superheroes (and antiheroes) enjoy enormous popularity, first in comics and television, and in movies in the last two decades. Especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Comics cinematographic universe have managed to capture the attention of the public and movie theaters.

