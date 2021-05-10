Venom 2: First Trailer Reveals Carnage’s Look

Almost three years after the premiere of Venom – 35%, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage seems to be closer, as today Columbia Pictures released the first trailer for the film, with which fans got the first official look at the villain Carnage , who will be played in his human version – a serial killer – by Woody Harrelson (Midway: Battle in the Pacific – 44%, Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%) (via ComicBook.com).

In 2018’s Venom, Harrelson had appeared in his human role as Cletus Kasady in a post-credits scene, however for this sequel, his character now has his own symbiote and is ready to take on. Venom. As if this were not enough, fans should be happy, because Carnage will not be alone, since he will have his twisted love interest, Shriek, by his side.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book – 48%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Reid scott, Naomie Harris and the aforementioned Harrelson. Here is the first look at this new tape:

Fans will undoubtedly be happy to have Carnage in the Venom sequel, as in the comics he is the protagonist’s arch enemy. The character was created by David Michelinie, Erik Larsen, and Mark Bagley and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 344 as Cletus Kasady and became Carnage in The Amazing Spider-Man # 360.

It’s worth noting that Carnage’s character was the centerpiece of one of the biggest Spider-Man and Venom crossovers of the 90s: Maximum Carnage. “The event saw Spider-Man and Venom become reluctant allies in fighting the terrible villain and a whole family of symbiotes that Carnage had spawned. Marvel published a sequel titled Absolute Carnage in 2019. That series saw Carnage connect with Knull, the god of symbiotes, making him more dangerous than ever.

In the comics, Kasady and Eddie Brock, the human version of Venom, shared a prison cell for a time, leading to Kasady bonding with the offspring of the Venom symbiote. That new symbiote became known as Carnage.

After several delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will finally hit theaters on September 24. On this, a few months ago, Serkins spoke of his enthusiasm for the fact that the film can be projected on the big screen (via ComicBook.com).

I am very excited about it. Again, it’s not something I can particularly talk about right now because we’re saving it for when everyone can go and enjoy it at the movies. I don’t want to spoil it or talk about it too much before then, but I’ve had a great time working on that movie. It has been great. [Es] another group of brilliant actors, and it’s headed by another enthusiastic SAS man, Tom Hardy. I hope you are not disappointed. It was a real pleasure working on it.

