Venom 2: First Trailer Reveals Carnage’s Look – Tomatazos

Almost three years after the premiere of Venom – 35%, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage seems to be closer, as today Columbia Pictures released the first trailer for the film, with which fans got the first official look at the villain Carnage , who will be played in his human version – a serial killer – by Woody Harrelson (Midway: Battle in the Pacific – 44%, Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%) (via ComicBook.com).

In 2018’s Venom, Harrelson had appeared in his human role as Cletus Kasady in a post-credits scene, however for this sequel, his character now has his own symbiote and is ready to take on. Venom. As if this were not enough, fans should be happy, because Carnage will not be alone, since he will have his twisted love interest, Shriek, by his side.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Tales from the Jungle Book – 48%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Reid scott, Naomie Harris and the aforementioned Harrelson. Here is the first look at this new tape:

