Venom 2 director teases various villains in film

A little over two weeks ago the first official trailer of the film arrived “Venom: There will be Carnage” / “Venom: Let There be Carnage”. An advance that came along with a significant amount of information from director Andy Serkis. Details that covered in what situation we would find Eddie Brock with respect to the previous film, the relationship between him and the villain Carnage, etc.

In the midst of all that amount of detail, the filmmaker also spoke about the supervillains of the film. This comes from a resurgence of those comments Serkis made a few weeks ago. The words of the director of the second Venom movie were longer than what we summarized at the time, and that is why it is convenient to make this extension. The interesting thing is that references more Marvel characters than have been officially announced.

These words fit the rumors that have been sounding for months and that indicate that we are not only going to have Carnage / Matanza as a villain, but that we could have other appearances. Obviously there is nothing confirmed, but these are the Director’s words when talking about Ravencroft Prison:

This charming abode is, of course, well known to fans. I’m not going to say too much about it, but of course, it houses some of the greatest supervillains in the world, ”Serkis says of Ravencroft. It’s a secret place that even Detective Mulligan and the San Francisco Police Department don’t know about. We have another slightly different entry point in this strange place which, of course, links to other characters in the Marvel universe, particularly the Spider-Man stories, of course. But again, without revealing too much.

Obviously, Serkis’s words evoke Francis Barrison (Naomie Harris), alias Shriek / Grito, a Ravencroft Institute recluse who in the comics has been a companion of misdeeds and even a lover of Matanza. A shot of Naomi could also be seen in the trailer. About her, Serkis explained that “she is a damaged soul and has really suffered in her childhood” and that in the film we will see “a very, very dangerous and dark side of her”. All unconfirmed if we will see Barrison as the villain Shriek. It should be remembered that we also have the potential appearance of Toxin, although he is allied with Venom in the comics.

The sequel, set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters, follows investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), now with 18 months of experience as a lethal protector alongside the alien symbiote Venom, who works with Detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham) and the San Francisco Police Department to find the bodies of victims killed by serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), an inmate at Ravencroft. But when the lethal injection execution goes awry and the killer escapes from San Quentin State Prison, Kasady bonds with the blood-red symbiote that he will use to unleash the ultimate carnage.