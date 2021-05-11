Venom 2: director explains why Woody Harrelson no longer wears a wig

Venom: Let There Be Carnage released its first official trailer this morning and fans of the character filled social media with comments. One of the many details that we observe is the change of look for Cletus Kasady, a character played by Woody Harrelson who was introduced in the post-credits scene of the previous film; of course the doubts about this change in the villain jumped to the scene. Andy Serkis, director of the film, speaks with IGN to reveal the truth behind this decision.

Venom sequel – 35% boy did he take the time to show his first trailer online. The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on its original release date and will hit theaters with a significant delay; the cinemas were closed for a long time but it is time for the superhero cinema to return in all its glory; Sony is preparing very well with Venom: Let The Be Carnage.

Woody harrelson wears a wig in the post-credits scene of Venom, a rather striking curly type hair that reminds very well of the character from the comics. In the images we can see that the new appearance of Cletus has left the long horse behind and is now a short redhead. The good Andy explains why this change occurred:

We wanted to give a feeling that it has been there for some time and that it has gone through various changes so that we could really [ver] what’s going on with the character’s darkness. It was a lot of fun working on this character, on the design, taking it [del] world of comics. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to take this character that has never been seen on screen before, meet him through our story and really play with his physique, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles.

Another reason that could have eliminated the wig from Woody it is his bad reception in social networks. Not everyone welcomed Cletus’ look on the big screen and the creative team decided to give it a perceptual twist. According to the official information, Venom 2 will make its triumphal entry to the billboards around the world on September 24. There are few fans who have absolute confidence in its good collection.

Can Let The Be Carnage be a good investment for Sony? Venom hit the big screen in 2018 and expectations were very high. Sony gave the green light to the adaptation of a film about the antihero with Tom Hardy as the protagonist, but things did not turn out so well. Fans did not love her and critics were unkind in her lengthy comments; however, at the box office it did quite well, had a budget of just $ 100 million and grossed $ 856 million globally. At least in the latter sense it reached its goal.

It is clear that 2020 was a difficult year for superhero cinema, but the situation is already changing. Marvel Studios has been able to premiere some of its series through Disney Plus and will start with the movies very soon; For its part, Sony wants to hang on to theaters, which is why it has changed the dates for its most important films in the genre. Things do not seem like they will return to normal too soon, it still takes time for the cinemas to fill up with people as they did before, but at least the path to normality is mapped out.

