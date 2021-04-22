Venmo payment app now supports cryptocurrencies

PayPal’s mobile payment app Venmo has now enabled the purchase, holding, and sale of Bitcoin and other crypto assets on its platform.

The move may not be as significant as PayPal’s acceptance of crypto transactions, but it is one more step towards the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Venmo introduces a new feature on its platform that will allow users to invest in four different assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).

Venmo’s social feed is also available to users who want to share their cryptocurrency purchases with friends.

BitPay and Cash App have also enabled crypto transactions

The move is an expansion of PayPal’s initial decision to allow users to buy cryptocurrencies through its platform. And a few weeks ago, the payments giant began allowing users to pay for the services of its millions of online merchants using their cryptocurrency holdings.

PayPal announced its plans to include Venmo in its cryptocurrency offering expansion last year. This development could help make cryptocurrencies more accessible to everyday users.

In addition to Venmo, other payment apps have also opened their doors to cryptocurrency payments, including Square’s Cash app and BitPay.

Expanding cryptocurrency offerings to 70 million users

As one of the most popular digital payment services in the US, Venmo has an impressive number of users.

The payment app made an interesting reveal when it says that the crypto payment offering will be able to reach 70 million users. Most users may not be very excited about cryptocurrencies or they may not have owned crypto assets before. But this exposure, according to Venmo, will provide crypto options for such users, fostering greater crypto adoption.

Venmo is particularly popular with younger Americans who use the app for split purchase payments with family and friends.

Venmo CEO Darrel Esch stated that the company’s goal is to offer an easy-to-use platform for its users, simplifying the process of buying and selling crypto assets.