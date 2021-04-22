Venmo, owned by PayPal, adds support for cryptocurrencies

Venmo has introduced a feature that allows customers to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies directly within the application.

Venmo, owned by PayPal, has announced cryptocurrency support in its app, starting yesterday. The latest feature will allow its 70 million customers to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies directly within the application.

Venmo said in its press release that it will start with four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. “With cryptocurrencies on Venmo, customers can view crypto trends, buy or sell crypto, and access in-app guides and videos to help answer frequently asked questions and learn more about the world of crypto. When transacting, customers can also choose to share their crypto journey with their friends via the Venmo feed, ”the press release added.

Darrell Esch, Senior Vice President of Venmo, said that the addition of cryptocurrency features in its payment app is to provide a new way for its community to start exploring the world of cryptocurrencies. “Our goal is to provide our clients with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the cryptocurrency buying and selling process and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions consumers may have,” he added.

The decision to provide cryptocurrency features was easy for Venmo. According to the Venmo 2020 Customer Behavior Study, more than 30% of its customers are already buying cryptocurrencies and stocks, and 20% of them joined the market during the pandemic.

PayPal, Venmo’s parent company, entered the crypto market a few months ago. The press release noted that Venmo’s entry into the crypto space shows PayPal’s commitment to educating its customers on the potential of digital currencies. PayPal aims to continue to grow and drive the understanding and usefulness of cryptocurrencies on a massive scale.

Venmo told its customers that they can start buying the four listed cryptocurrencies with as little as $ 1. “Customers will have the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using funds from their Venmo balance, or a linked bank account or debit card. All transactions are managed directly in the Venmo application ”, explained the company.

The cryptocurrency feature in Venmo was enabled through a partnership between PayPal and Paxos Trust Company. Venmo’s encryption service is available to customers in New York after the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) granted PayPal a conditional Bitlicense.