Venmo modifies the fees for instant transfers: now it will charge more



With Venmo instant transfers, you could send money to another account in less than 30 minutes.

Payment apps are a good tool for people who want to send money fast, besides that it is a much more comfortable way to carry out this process. And, instead of giving cash to a person or buying something in a small business, you could use one of these applications in a very simple way to transfer the money.

One of the most used apps of this type is Venmo, which has just changed some of its transfer fees, which you should be aware of.

And it is that Venmo will soon begin to charge more for instant transfers. This feature helps users send money outside of the app more quickly.

The current fee for instant transfers is 1%, with a minimum fee of $ 0.25 cents and a maximum of $ 10. This will change on August 2, 2021, when the new rate goes into effect. The new instant transfer fee will be 1.5%, with a minimum fee of $ 0.25 cents and a maximum fee of $ 15 dollars.

It should be noted that the 1.5% fee will be on par with other payment applications such as Cash App.

The instant transfer feature is one of the most used, as it allows users to transfer money from their Venmo account to a linked bank account or credit card in just 30 minutes.

The instant transfer fee increase isn’t the only change. Venmo also announced a new fee for using the app to receive money for goods and services.

This type of transaction was previously free unless a credit card was used, but as of July 20, sellers who receive payments for goods and services will pay 1.9% of the payment give them plus $ 0.10 cents.

This is important to know if you run a business or provide a service and accept payments for Venmo.

So now you know, if you use Venmo instant transfers, then don’t be surprised to pay a little more soon.

You can also consider another application, such as Paypal, which currently charges a 1% instant transfer fee.

