On November 4, 1966, the year the Golden Lion at the Battle of Algiers wreaked havoc with the Mostra and the public at the Biennale discovered optical art, a perfect storm broke out over Venice. The first to notice were the spectators who came down the steps of the Ridotto Theater after midnight and were trapped in the hall. The heavy rain had overflowed the rivers, the sirocco raised the waves of the Adriatic and a collapse of the atmospheric pressure on the lagoon led to a rise in the water level of 194 centimeters. The blackout lasted a week and firefighters were unable to intervene because the boats were not even passing under the bridges.

The phenomenon, never seen before, destroyed part of the city’s artistic heritage and left many of its inhabitants on the street. Except for the plague of 1630, when the sanitary exodus reduced the number of residents by a third, the 1966 flood was the worst population catastrophe. Today, with 100,000 fewer residents and a dying social fabric, Venice faces its third major emergency. This time caused by the source of wealth that allowed him to survive then.

-The risks? —Answers the British architect David Chipperfield incredulously, after the presentation of his restoration of the Old Prosecutor’s Office in Saint Mark’s Square. It is too late, Venice is already a city taken by tourism. They all wanted more visitors because it was the fastest way to contribute to the economy. But now, look at Barcelona, ​​there is a rethinking of the issue because tourism is killing the city. And I think we should do it. But in some places like Venice it is difficult to reverse the situation.

“It is too late, it is already taken by tourism”, says architect David Chipperfiled

Journalistic chronicles have been flirting for years with the title of Thomas Mann’s work to underline the seriousness of the emergency. Does Venice die? The journalist wonders at the beginning of the trip while the adagietto of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony resounds in his head. The silent reality is that the idea of ​​the city as a source of inspiration today does not overcome a macabre symptom of expiration. The exaggerated evocation of a lost world that the writer John Ruskin described in The Stones of Venice makes sense, if anything, more than 150 years later. The restoration after the great flood had some positive effects. But a new phenomenon was creeping in, a conquest of public space more numerically devastating than the plague outbreak. In tourist terms, the legendary guide Il forastiere illuminato (1740), which invited the “educated traveler” to discover the secrets of Venice for six days, was definitively replaced by an express recipe to devour the eight hours on land granted by the prison regime of the cruise. 29 million visitors a year came and the city passed into other hands.

Chipperfield’s point of no return hypothesis is now that of many of its residents. Including unions as unlikely to criticize tourism as that of the 433 gondoliers who deal daily with the raw materials of this industry and now curse the groups that demand stuffed into their sharp boat to save a few euros. Giovanni, leaning on one of the 455 bridges where visitors tirelessly drag their suitcases daily, does not hide it. “I’m a gondolier, not stupid. We have sold the city to the Chinese. Look at all those windows with the ‘For Rent’ sign. This no longer belongs to us. ” A few steps further, in the San Bartolomeo field, a meter installed in the Morelli pharmacy provides the daily data on the population decline.

The problem is not the Chinese (although they already have 13% of the properties), perhaps not just outright tourism (600 tourists for each resident). The historian and archaeologist Salvatore Settis glossed in 2014 in the prophetic If Venice dies the great evils of the island warning of an unstoppable advance towards the Disneylandization of the territory and the loss of identity. “It is linked to the exodus of citizens. 100,000 inhabitants have left in the last four decades, falling at a rate of 1,000 a year (today there are around 58,000). But the second residences increase, beautiful and large, wealthy houses that will spend a week a year. That is the death of Venice, and the risk is to stop being a real city made of inhabitants and become a theme park. There is no public policy: local, central or regional. Nor is there any idea to attract young people. The real estate market is completely adulterated. Even the gondoliers go off the island. “

The mayor, the conservative Luigi Brugnaro, an outspoken defender of the city’s tourism model, does not hide the problem, but believes that it can be controlled. “If we want to save Venice …”, it starts several times at the same press conference in which Chipperfield had participated minutes before. But save her from what? In a hallway of the Town Hall he contributes his version hastily. “One problem is depopulation. And the other, habitability. In order to live in a city where you have to move on water, the channels need to be maintained. You have to have them excavated. And there are those who say that they should not be dug [el ministro de Transportes, Danilo Toninelli]. But if you don’t, the land is getting higher and your boat cannot navigate. In addition, jobs must be created to get residents back. If I give them work in the Plaza de San Marcos, they will come with their family. But if the work leaves, they also leave ”, he summarizes. For now, he announces, he will implement a reservation service to regulate access flows to the city, as if it were a hotel.

The Venetian paradox, as useful as a metaphor for these self-destructive times, also invokes some of the germs of postmodern theory illustrated by Robert Venturi in the founding Learning of Las Vegas (1972). If then it was the capital of Nevada casinos that emptied the Venetian city of content to build the greatest monument to architectural irony on the strip, today it is reality that sets out to overcome the theatrical effect of its replica. Venice lost in a few years its industrial fabric in Marghera and also its legendary ability for international trade. The artisans of the Giudecca, on whose dock an uncontrolled cruise ship of 66,000 tons and 275 meters long stamped two weeks ago, gradually closed their shops. Finding a chicken shop or a place to buy a switch, as Camillo Tonini, former director of the Venetian Civic Museums, recalls, has become a state secret. The House? Today students at the two historic universities – Ca ‘Foscari and the IUAV of architecture – cannot afford an apartment in the fourth city with the most expensive rent in Italy and the highest Airbnb density, while in many windows a sign shouts in vain. against the channel of turn a deaf “For rent”. Here and now, as if it were Las Vegas, everything has more to do with money.

enlarge photo

A cruise ship navigates the Giudeca channel in July 2012. Marco Secchi .

“Venice”, wrote Paul Morand in 1929, “is the most expensive city in Italy, but its true pleasures cost nothing: one hundred liras a vaporetto from the Lido to the station in the accelerato, that is, in the slowest service” . The tourist exploitation of the territory and public services is so overwhelming, the former director of the Collection and the Guggenheim Foundation, Philip Rylands, warns having a coffee in the Santo Stefano field, that even that is no longer the case. Today, the basic maritime transport service, remember in the language that the Rialto stop ticket office is necessary, it costs 7.50 euros if you are a tourist and 1.40 if you are a resident. “In the last two years, a tolerance threshold has been crossed on the subject of mass tourism. The fabric of the city, its identity, is being lost. Right now, walking from San Giuliano to here I have found 19 stores of those horrible cheap jewelry items. Before they were normal shops ”, regrets Rylands, a 25-year-old neighbor of St. Mark’s Square.

Rylands accompanied Peggy Guggenheim in the last years of her Venetian adventure, which began after the closure of her gallery (Art of This Century) in New York in 1947 and lasted until her death on December 23, 1979 at the Vernier Palace. A period of social effervescence for the city, perhaps the last one, in which he exhibited his collection at the 1948 Biennial and promoted the first Jackson Pollock exhibition in Europe (1950). The Venetian aristocracy — then such a thing could still be spoken of — always saw her as an overly extravagant outsider. “But it was spinning a hundred thousand times. It was a tremendous catalyst for the time. The first to come to see her was Alberto Giacometti with his wife, Annette. Also her friend Matta and her own husband, Max Ernst. I remember that at that time he bought one of his horses from Marina Marini, giving rise to his first patronage. Today it would be very difficult for someone to move to Venice to undertake such an adventure. There is no condition. “

The catastrophe knocks on different doors of the city. The jibarización of the public space and the war that the neighbors maintain with the City council to remove the great cruises from the lagoon (a demonstration toured the center of the island a week ago demanding its immediate prohibition) also has an obvious environmental aspect. On October 29, 2018, the flood of water reached 156 centimeters, the fourth highest since the overflow of 1966. A situation derived from climate change that fascinates Asian tourists, always willing to pay more to visit the city when they are flooded. But also a reflection of the three-way management (national, regional and local) that has made the city the most inclined to disappear underwater in the entire Unesco catalog.

Venice has been waiting 40 years for the implementation of a six-dock system known as MOSE. The first five are already built, but after so many years waiting for the last, their design could have been obsolete. The project brought the previous mayor, Giorgio Orsoni, ahead of him for corruption and revealed, above all else, an administrative paralysis that is vigorously rowing towards disaster.

The mayor announces a reservation service to regulate access to the city, as if it were a hotel

The Biennial itself, in a critical self-referentiality, has been talking about this issue for years: within its walls and on the street, where Banksy exposed his vision of the phenomenon of cruise ships. In the current edition, the exhibition also reflects the climatic emergency in works such as This is the future, by Hito Steyerl, with an audiovisual installation about a Venice that self-destructs and is viewed from the walkways that are installed when the water rises. Laure Prouvost, in the French pavilion, proposes a reflection on ocean pollution, and this year’s winner was the work Sun & Sea (Marina), by the artists Lina Lapelyte, Vaiva Grainyte and Rugile Bardzdziukaite, for the Lithuanian pavilion . A performance in which a group of people sing on a beach littered with trash while an overheated world happily faces its last death throes.

The event, unfolded in its architectural aspect the alternate years, has become a hypothesis of reconversion of the island, especially since Paolo Baratta assumed the presidency 20 years ago. Spaces, such as the old Arsenal, were restored, and ongoing work was established throughout the year to design the power of the two alternating samples. Baratta receives in an office with huge windows over the lagoon and is convinced that the Administrations must see the city as an opportunity and not as a problem. “Venice can have an activity other than tourism and that is stable. Manufacturing no longer exists, the tertiary sector is changing, but, as we have shown, if a cultural institution carries out a project with an international dimension, Venice is the ideal place to develop it. Look out the window, look at the old Seminary. Is there a building in a better position? There you can do a cultural or educational activity. We are talking about the sector linked to culture ”.

Half a century after the last natural catastrophe, Baratta believes it can be closed by resorting to the last catastrophe to fix this one. In 1973, after the 1966 floods, Italy passed a special law to obtain financing from all Administrations. He used it, he says, for the rehabilitation of 55,000 meters of Arsenal (it cost about 45 million euros). “If we do not act together, the danger is that it will become a platform where the new world comes to drink and eat products made by its own countrymen, who have bought everything. Venice will be yours. Because, being a system without too much energy, it will be the first person to do a transfusion. The tourist agencies? Korean agencies? The Chinese? The big hotels? This is an occupation territory. Let us take initiatives that take advantage of the great capacity for internationalization and make life flourish. The question is: all those people who talk about saving Venice and run around here, have they come to save the stones or to give oxygen to the city? ”. Another cruise ship entering the lagoon can be seen from the huge window.

Read the Serenissima

Venice. City of fortune, Roger Crowley, Attic of the Books. The creation, rise and decline of the Serenissima naval empire, told by one of the great historians of the Mediterranean.

A garden in Venice, Frederic Eden, Gallo Nero. Everyone —Rilke, Proust or Henry James— fell in love with the garden of Eden on the island of Giudecca.

Venice, Paul Morand, Peninsula. The annotations, now gracefully anachronistic, of a lover of the city who knew its streets as well as its history.

Watermark, Josef Brodsky, Siruela. The Russian poet, Nobel Prize in 1987, dedicated a wonderful book of prose to the city in which he is buried.

The stones of Venice, John Ruskin, Loft of Hanta. The British art critic traveled to the Italian city 11 times between 1835 and 1888. He drew and studied it obsessively. The result is this classic book among the classics.

The long wait of the angel, Melania G. Mazzucco, Anagrama. A masterful novel about Tintoretto’s Venice, that is, that of the plague and Baroque splendor.

.