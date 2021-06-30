Venice Film Festival will give the Golden Lion to Jamie Lee Curtis for his career – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored with the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival, which will be held from September 1 to 11, organizers reported today.

The interpreter will be recognized for her career on September 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema, on the Lido of Venice. Before the ceremony, Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green and starring the honoree, will be screened.

“Curtis belongs to that rarefied group of Hollywood actresses and actors capable of offering the most compelling embodiment of all those qualities that represent the soul of great world cinema,” said Director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera.

Festival organizers highlighted Curtis’ versatility and charisma in playing various roles on the big screen, especially horror films. They recalled that their four-decade run began with the dazzling debut of the horror film Halloween.

In addition to the legendary Halloween saga, Curtis has also participated in comedies, such as A Fish Named Wanda or Freaky Friday, and action, such as Risky Lies or Blue Steel.

After the announcement, Curtis thanked the recognition and said she was surprised to have enough experience to receive an award for the years of work in the cinema.