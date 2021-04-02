Venga La Alegría sweeps the Hoy Program and shows it off | Instagram

The Hoy Program is in trouble! The morning star of Televisa that for many years was the favorite of the Mexican public was finally surpassed by its direct competition: Come the joy, which did not take long to show it off on social networks.

Finally, the morning TV Azteca has superseded the television program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, which had endured for years as the darling of the public.

With pride, Venga La Alegría shared on his Instagram account that last Tuesday, April 30, they beat the program led by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza by 9%; while they surpassed Cuéntamelo Ya !, also from Televisa, with 57%.

It may interest you: Naughty !, Lizbeth Rodríguez exposes her boyfriend, very gifted!

It has been said that the increase in the rating of Venga La Alegría came from its coverage of the departure of beloved composer Armando Manzanero. The famous Yucatecan left just when the Today Program he was taking a vacation and releasing recorded shows. The production of Magda Rodríguez’s sister was harshly criticized for offering a special to the music legend until the next day, in inappropriate clothing and with a set of vacationers; It was considered a true lack of respect and they say, Andrea Escalona’s aunt received a strong call for attention for this reason.

However, many say that the drop in the rating of the Hoy Program came with the departure of Magda Rodríguez. After this event, his sister and who was an executive producer, took over the broadcast.

Much has been rumored about the departure of Andrea Rodriguez of Hoy, there are those who assure that it has not been able to with the responsibility and raise again the hearing of the morning; besides mentioning that he is there only because of his relationship with Magda.

It may interest you: Do Belinda and Christian Nodal use substances? Surprise Photos

Given this, in an interview, the producer indicated that she is not in that place just because she is Magda Rodríguez’s sister and that no one stays there out of pity, but because of her work. It has been said that Andrea has been working with two more Televisa producers, very famous, on strategies to regain audience; however, their efforts have been unsuccessful. It is also rumored that one of these talents could replace her as producer of the broadcast.

Venga La Alegría sweeps the Hoy Program and shows it off

It was also said that given the proximity of Easter, Today had prerecorded programs to go on vacation, which would be “cut” since they had the participation of “Turry” Macías, the voiceover of the program that is currently suspended before the allegations of a young woman of misconduct with her when she was 17 years old. There are those who point out that they will not be modified and the voice of Macías will appear these days.

Before the recordings of the Televisa program, Venga La Alegría will respond with everything, as they assure their hosts have been suspended vacations to take advantage of the good run and continue to unseat the Hoy Program in audience.

It may interest you: Floral and tight Galilea Montijo leaves Andrea Legarreta out

Andrea Rodríguez Doria began 2020 with a new set, a new mascot and a new conductor, Arath de la Torre, but this has not been enough to regain the public’s preference. Alex Kaffie pointed out months ago that he did not give the pet much time on the show and recently assured that he is about to leave the program.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Much has been said about the Hoy Program in recent months, but it has not been enough to shine again on the screen. Rumors have already taken Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and Raúl Araiza out of the morning. It was said that Montijo would not return after her Covid-19 infection, even that she was pregnant; also that De la Torre did not fall in favor with the public and would be fired and finally, that dear Negrito would leave the broadcast before his incorporation to the cast of La Desalmada, fortunately, none of this has become a reality.