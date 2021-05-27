Venga la Alegría conductors dance like Backstreet Boys

Venga la Alegría hosts dance like Backstreet Boys | Instagram

As in a trip to the past, hosts of the program “Venga la Alegría” recalled the vibrant time when everyone danced with Backstreet Boys, presenters polished the track with the remembered choreographies becoming the competition for other programs.

The presenters of the broadcast, “Come the joy“They would cause a stir after a video circulated on social networks in which they appear dancing one of the iconic choreographies of the famous group” Backstreet Boys “.

The team of collaborators of the morning of Aztec tv made up of Cynthia Rodríguez, Anette Cuburú, Laura G., they became the best porra when they witnessed the skills of their companions in terms of dance, after executing a choreography.

At one point, they were Sergio Sepúlveda, “The Cap Pérez“, Brando Peniche and Roger those who entered their role as the famous American boy band, a fact that would cause a strong controversy on social networks.

Our sexy hosts remember the release of the Backstreet Boys video “Everybody”! #EsteMartesYo #VLA, is read in the message that accompanies the video which added more than 140 thousand likes.

Born in Orlando, Florida, the Backstreet Boys consisted of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson themselves who were one of the phenomena of music from 1990 onwards.

Dressed up, the conductors recreated the almost identical looks and outfits of each of these figures who relived their remembered steps with the song “Everybody”, one of the band’s most successful songs.

With denim outfits, hats and sunglasses, William Valdés Brandon Peniche, Roger González, El “Capi Pérez”, Sergio Sepulveda performed the memorable dance steps of the famous quintet.

It should be remembered that the endearing video clip showed terrifying experiences that the singers supposedly lived when they were inside a haunted house, it was 24 years ago when the great musical success became one of the great hits of the “BSB”.

In the case of the “entertainers” a great trail of smoke rose from the stage giving way to the famous theme and the classic dance number that accompanied it.

The presentation was a success and it was the fans of the morning of the Ajusco television who asked to continue carrying out more of this type of activities in the broadcast, the users dedicated various messages supporting the return of this section called “It is not the same but it is same”.

I loved!!! please do more this type of content, something different and something that comes out very well! I loved

That I come back IS NOT THE SAME BUT IT IS THE SAME, it would be great

In some of the messages, users even pointed out that they found similarities with the “Vazquez Boys”

Yes !!!!, I remembered the Vázquez boys

Roger was born to be a dancer, he is quite good at that lol I loved that they did that content.

One of those that undoubtedly was the moment that took all the palms last Tuesday where once again it was “El Capi Pérez” one of those who looked disguised, which could not prevent memes from also arising after executing his dance.

Social networks did not take long to find the funny side of the execution of the conductors and it was “El Capi” who, after his denim outfit and hat, his appearance was compared to that of a Eugenio Derbez character.