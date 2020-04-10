By Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen

CARACAS, Apr 10 (.) – Representatives of Venezuela’s private oil services companies have proposed to the government to ease restrictions on the import and sale of gasoline amid the most severe fuel shortage in more than a decade.

In a public statement this week and in talks with government officials of President Nicolás Maduro and state-run Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), members of the Oil Chamber submitted a proposal that would allow private individuals to import gasoline, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The approach faces many obstacles, including a generous subsidy assumed by PDVSA that makes the fuel almost free, which would complicate the efforts of private companies to make profits.

A 2008 law also reserves the Venezuelan State for hydrocarbon supply and transportation activities.

“It is necessary, but it is not feasible,” said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not clear which companies would participate, if any, or plan to import and sell fuel, a responsibility handled by PDVSA for more than a decade.

The request comes amid the most acute gasoline shortage as refineries produce less than a tenth of their capacity, after years of lack of investment and maintenance, and in the face of difficulties in importing fuel due to U.S. sanctions .

The shortage prevents farmers from moving their crops to markets and forces some doctors to wait for hours in lines to be able to load fuel and travel to hospitals, as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

Fuel is “indispensable for the health and primary food sector”, indicates a document prepared by the Zulia state representation in the Oil Chamber, which groups contractors and service companies.

In addition, the internal market should be temporarily deregulated and “allow the importation of fuels by various private external sources,” added the document published on Twitter on Wednesday.

PDVSA and the Oil Chamber did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

A PDVSA source said the state company rejected the offer and preferred to focus its efforts on resuming production at its refining circuit. Authorities have pledged to revive gasoline production at the El Palito refinery, with a capacity of 146,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“It will take some time,” he said in a video posted on Twitter by Rafael Lacava, a governor of the ruling party in Carabobo state, where El Palito is located. “I am sure that sooner rather than later, we will be normalizing the street fuel market,” he added.

(Report by Deisy Buitrago and Luc Cohen, Additional report by Mayela Armas in Caracas, Edited by Manuel Farías)